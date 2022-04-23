Owner of “Wobbles” the cat asks for better screening before euthanasia

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It is heartbreaking to lose a beloved pet. But imagine if it were euthanized by the local animal control before you even knew it was missing.

Candice Alexander said they had called Calcasieu Animal Services to have a feral cat picked up, but she said they also took her cat who was outside.

The kitty’s name was “Wobbles.” He had a neurological problem that caused him to wobble when he walked. That endeared him to owner, Alexander, who said Wobbles was picked up and euthanized before she even knew the cat was missing.

“I don’t understand why we never had a chance to even realize he was gone before he was just euthanized without vet care. I was devastated. he was part of the family,” Alexander said.

Calcasieu Animal Services officials will not discuss individual cases publicly.

But manager Claire Terracina said they do have the authority to euthanize an animal in short order, if it is injured or sick and suffering.

“Tagged animals we take those a little bit differently. We do try to get in contact with the owner and let them know that their animal has been severely injured. How would you like us to respond? If it’s to the point where we do feel an animal is suffering to the point that it needs to happen, then yes,” Terracina said.

She said normally, strays are held for at least five days before they are evaluated to see if they can be adopted.

She said they try hard to get cats and dogs adopted and showed those currently available. They include a gorgeous white cat, a red tabby and a mother cat with a new litter of kittens. They will be available when they get a little bigger.

And there are lots of dogs, in kennels, cleared for adoption, who jump and bark at the sight of people who come to visit.

Terracina said the best way to make sure your cat or dog gets home safely is to microchip it which makes it easy to identify the owner.

“Every animal that comes through our doors whether it’s through an officer or through our front door,” Terracina said.

Alexander said they thought Wobbles was chipped, but it turned out he was not.

Still, she said change is needed to prevent such accidents, including more detailed records documenting details about animals picked up. In the case of Wobbles, she said a call to the number of the person who had reported the feral cat would have solved the question of who owned Wobbles.

“Why didn’t they call us? Why did it take 12 days for them to realize they had picked up an animal from his home?,” Alexander said.

Ultimately, she said a no kill shelter is needed which Calcasieu officials say is their goal.

Terracina said if you move or get a new phone number, contact the chipping company to have them update the information.

Also, she said they are trying to resume the use of volunteers. Those interested may call Calcasieu Animal Service.

