Kade Morris’ Walk Off Grant Slam Powers McNeese Past Southeastern

LAKE CHARLES - Southeastern intentionally walked Reid Bourque to face Kade Morris with one out with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 11th inning… Morris called game. A walk-off grand slam by Kade Morris and a stellar outing by Grant Rogers led McNeese (21-17, 7-6) to a 7-3, 11-inning win over Southeastern (17-21, 7-6) in game one at Joe Miller Ballpark. The win moves McNeese into a six-way tie for first place in the conference.

Southeastern wasted little time as Evan Keller sent the first pitch of the game over the left-field wall to give the Lions a quick 1-0 lead. McNeese opened the game themselves with five straight hits, the first was highlighted by Brad Burckel’s two-run double and Andruw Gonzales’ sacrifice fly.

The 3-1 McNeese lead held true until a solo homer and an unearned run in the seventh and eighth for Southeastern knotted the game at three.

The 3-3 tie was broken after Julian Gonzales walked, Andruw Gonzales singled, and Reid Bourque was intentionally walked to load the bases for Kade Morris in the eleventh. Morris jumped on the first pitch and sent one over the left-field wall for the Cowboy’s first walk-off grand-slam since 2014 against Southern.

Grant Rogers limited Southeastern to two runs on six hits in seven innings with one walk and two strikeouts, throwing 88 pitches. Rogers has pitched 7.0 innings in three of his first five career conference starts.

‘Closer’ Cameron Foster pitched the final four innings in relief allowing 0 hits and 0 earned runs while striking out five en route to victory.

Southeastern reliever Gage Trahan took the loss allowing four runs in an inning of work.

Postgame Comments: Kade Morris

Stay Connected:

For live updates and all things Cowboy Baseballs, follow the Pokes on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Next Game: McNeese looks to take the series tomorrow at 6 p.m. at Joe Miller Ballpark.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.