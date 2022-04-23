50/50 Thursdays
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral

A unique "help wanted" sign at a Dollar Tree store has gone viral this week. (Source: WNDU)
By Matt Gotsch and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BREMEN, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - A Dollar Tree store in Indiana has come under fire after its manager at the time posted a “help wanted” sign that some were calling controversial and discriminatory.

WNDU reports a store manager recently put up a hiring sign after two young employees had quit.

The handwritten sign read:

“I apologize for us closing AGAIN. My 2 new cashiers quit because I said their boyfriends couldn’t stand here for their entire shift. Don’t hire Gen Z’s. They don’t know what work actually means. NOW HIRING! *Baby Boomers ONLY, thanks!”

The Pew Research Center defines Generation Z as any person born between 1997 and 2012 and the baby-boomer generation includes any person born between 1946 and 1964.

The sign has since been removed, but it was there long enough for potential customers to share photos and gain attention on social media.

“You’re going to get people from every group who are lazy and work hard. I’m sure when baby boomers were young, they were probably also called lazy, and it just keeps going on from generation to generation,” said frequent Dollar Tree customer Lindsay Berger.

Dollar Tree was informed of the manager’s sign and released the following statement:

“We are aware that an unauthorized sign was posted at our store for a brief period of time. The handwritten message was absolutely not approved by or condoned by our company.”

Additionally, Dollar Tree representatives said the manager was no longer employed by the company.

Federal law prevents employment discrimination based on race, sex, sexual orientation, disability, religion, color and veteran status.

Copyright 2022 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

