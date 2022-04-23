50/50 Thursdays
Cowgirls Pick Up First Game Of Series Against Lamar, 6-2

By McNeese Sports Information
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BEAUMONT, Texas- Consistent scoring and timely hitting led McNeese softball to a 6-2 win at Lamar in seven innings during the first game of the series Friday night.

McNeese improves to 27-17 on the season while Lamar drops to 9-28.

The Cowgirls scored in the top of the third inning with two outs. Jil Poullard’s bunt put traffic on base for Crislyne Moreno’s two-run homer to lift McNeese over Lamar 2-0.

At the top of the batting order in the fifth inning, Alayis Senca was able to get into scoring position with a double. Kendall Talley followed with an RBI double to score Seneca.

Lamar responded with an RBI double of their own in the bottom of the frame. A Cowgirl error allowed the Cardinals to score an additional run, decreasing McNeese’s lead to one (3-2).

In the top of the sixth, Tiffany Steczo’s RBI double added an insurance run to increase the Cowgirl lead to two (4-2).

The Cowgirl scoring continued into the seventh inning. Poullard tripled, setting the Cowgirls up for success. Moreno’s RBI double increased the Cowgirl lead to three runs. A sac bunt by Chloe Gomez allowed Moreno to score the final run of the game (6-2).

The Cardinals were able to get into scoring position in the bottom of the seventh, but reliever pitcher Shaelyn Sanders quickly diffused the threat to earn the save.

Key Moments:

Third Inning

  • Moreno’s two-run homer put the Cowgirls on the board (McN 2, Lamar 0)

Fifth Inning

  • Talley’s RBI double increased the Cowgirl lead to three runs
  • The Cardinals scored with an RBI double
  • Lamar scored on a Cowgirl error (McN 3, Lamar 2)

Sixth Inning

  • Pinch hitter Steczo added a Cowgirl insurance run (McN 4, Lamar 2)

Seventh Inning

  • Moreno’s RBI double scored Poullard
  • Gomez’s sac bunt scored Moreno (McN 6, Lamar 2)

Game Notes:

  • Starting pitcher Whitney Tate (9-7) picked up the win, earning four strikeouts and giving up two runs on five hits in 4.0 innings of work
  • Reliever pitcher Shaelyn Sanders earned the save giving up no hits and no runs in 0.2 innings of work
  • Moreno led the Cowgirls at the plate with two hits, two runs, one walk, and three RBI
  • Three Cowgirls had one RBI
  • McNeese outhit Lamar 11-6
  • The Cowgirls left seven on base while the Cardinals left six

Next Game:

The Cowgirls will host the Cardinals at Joe Miller Field at Cowgirl Diamond for a doubleheader Saturday, April 22 at 1 p.m. The first game at 1 p.m. will be broadcast on ESPN+.

