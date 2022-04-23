Cowgirls Pick Up First Game Of Series Against Lamar, 6-2

BEAUMONT, Texas- Consistent scoring and timely hitting led McNeese softball to a 6-2 win at Lamar in seven innings during the first game of the series Friday night.

McNeese improves to 27-17 on the season while Lamar drops to 9-28.

The Cowgirls scored in the top of the third inning with two outs. Jil Poullard’s bunt put traffic on base for Crislyne Moreno’s two-run homer to lift McNeese over Lamar 2-0.

At the top of the batting order in the fifth inning, Alayis Senca was able to get into scoring position with a double. Kendall Talley followed with an RBI double to score Seneca.

Lamar responded with an RBI double of their own in the bottom of the frame. A Cowgirl error allowed the Cardinals to score an additional run, decreasing McNeese’s lead to one (3-2).

In the top of the sixth, Tiffany Steczo’s RBI double added an insurance run to increase the Cowgirl lead to two (4-2).

The Cowgirl scoring continued into the seventh inning. Poullard tripled, setting the Cowgirls up for success. Moreno’s RBI double increased the Cowgirl lead to three runs. A sac bunt by Chloe Gomez allowed Moreno to score the final run of the game (6-2).

The Cardinals were able to get into scoring position in the bottom of the seventh, but reliever pitcher Shaelyn Sanders quickly diffused the threat to earn the save.

Key Moments:

Third Inning

Moreno’s two-run homer put the Cowgirls on the board (McN 2, Lamar 0)



Fifth Inning

Talley’s RBI double increased the Cowgirl lead to three runs



The Cardinals scored with an RBI double



Lamar scored on a Cowgirl error (McN 3, Lamar 2)



Sixth Inning

Pinch hitter Steczo added a Cowgirl insurance run (McN 4, Lamar 2)



Seventh Inning

Moreno’s RBI double scored Poullard



Gomez’s sac bunt scored Moreno (McN 6, Lamar 2)



Game Notes:

Starting pitcher Whitney Tate (9-7) picked up the win, earning four strikeouts and giving up two runs on five hits in 4.0 innings of work



Reliever pitcher Shaelyn Sanders earned the save giving up no hits and no runs in 0.2 innings of work



Moreno led the Cowgirls at the plate with two hits, two runs, one walk, and three RBI



Three Cowgirls had one RBI



McNeese outhit Lamar 11-6



The Cowgirls left seven on base while the Cardinals left six



Next Game:

The Cowgirls will host the Cardinals at Joe Miller Field at Cowgirl Diamond for a doubleheader Saturday, April 22 at 1 p.m. The first game at 1 p.m. will be broadcast on ESPN+.

