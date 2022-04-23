Cowgirls Pick Up First Game Of Series Against Lamar, 6-2
BEAUMONT, Texas- Consistent scoring and timely hitting led McNeese softball to a 6-2 win at Lamar in seven innings during the first game of the series Friday night.
McNeese improves to 27-17 on the season while Lamar drops to 9-28.
The Cowgirls scored in the top of the third inning with two outs. Jil Poullard’s bunt put traffic on base for Crislyne Moreno’s two-run homer to lift McNeese over Lamar 2-0.
At the top of the batting order in the fifth inning, Alayis Senca was able to get into scoring position with a double. Kendall Talley followed with an RBI double to score Seneca.
Lamar responded with an RBI double of their own in the bottom of the frame. A Cowgirl error allowed the Cardinals to score an additional run, decreasing McNeese’s lead to one (3-2).
In the top of the sixth, Tiffany Steczo’s RBI double added an insurance run to increase the Cowgirl lead to two (4-2).
The Cowgirl scoring continued into the seventh inning. Poullard tripled, setting the Cowgirls up for success. Moreno’s RBI double increased the Cowgirl lead to three runs. A sac bunt by Chloe Gomez allowed Moreno to score the final run of the game (6-2).
The Cardinals were able to get into scoring position in the bottom of the seventh, but reliever pitcher Shaelyn Sanders quickly diffused the threat to earn the save.
Key Moments:
Third Inning
- Moreno’s two-run homer put the Cowgirls on the board (McN 2, Lamar 0)
Fifth Inning
- Talley’s RBI double increased the Cowgirl lead to three runs
- The Cardinals scored with an RBI double
- Lamar scored on a Cowgirl error (McN 3, Lamar 2)
Sixth Inning
- Pinch hitter Steczo added a Cowgirl insurance run (McN 4, Lamar 2)
Seventh Inning
- Moreno’s RBI double scored Poullard
- Gomez’s sac bunt scored Moreno (McN 6, Lamar 2)
Game Notes:
- Starting pitcher Whitney Tate (9-7) picked up the win, earning four strikeouts and giving up two runs on five hits in 4.0 innings of work
- Reliever pitcher Shaelyn Sanders earned the save giving up no hits and no runs in 0.2 innings of work
- Moreno led the Cowgirls at the plate with two hits, two runs, one walk, and three RBI
- Three Cowgirls had one RBI
- McNeese outhit Lamar 11-6
- The Cowgirls left seven on base while the Cardinals left six
Next Game:
The Cowgirls will host the Cardinals at Joe Miller Field at Cowgirl Diamond for a doubleheader Saturday, April 22 at 1 p.m. The first game at 1 p.m. will be broadcast on ESPN+.
