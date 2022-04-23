Combatting the litter problem in Calcasieu Parish

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As people still work to clean up from the 2020 hurricanes, some lake area residents have found trash piles, or dumping of items on the streets or their property. Groups in the area such as Pick-It-Up-Calcasieu are working to combat the litter problem.

Wyvette Pryor-Cousin, the Calcasieu Parish Litter Manager, said the litter problem has increased since the 2020 hurricanes.

“The residents here have noticed it. We receive tons of calls from them all the time with regard to piles or things they notice that are out there, so we do appreciate them calling to let us know about that so we can address those,” Pryor-Cousin said.

She said efforts like Pick-It-Up-Calcasieu are working to combat that problem.

One thing that could help keep the city clean is to stop dumping large items.

“We see a lot of things like refrigerators and sofas. Those types of things quite amaze me because those are the things we see more often than not,” Pryor-Cousin said.

Not only is this dumping adding to the litter problem, it can also result in fines of up to $5,000.

“What we do is we receive the call, then our litter officers, they go out to that location and actually look at it, investigate, see if there is any identifying information, anyone saw anything that actually dumped it, or anything like that,” Pryor-Cousin said.

Also, Pryor-Cousin said there’s a better way to dispose of those items.

“We just want to continue to get that message out there to let people know that- hey listen, you can bring them to our residential solid waste and convenience center. It’s no charge, it’s easy, it’s convenient and it’s free,” Pryor-Cousin said.

Taking your items to the center will help in the clean-up efforts, and take the burden off the parish and your neighbors.

“Listen, you don’t want it on your property, and so certainly don’t go and put it on someone else’s,” Pryor-Cousin said.

Those centers are located at 5500 B Swift Plant Road in Lake Charles and 2915 Post Oak Road in Sulphur.

If you would still like to participate in Pick-It-Up-Calcasieu, you can call 337-493- LITR (5487) to sign up, or visit their website here.

