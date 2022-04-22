Russian and Ukrainian musicians come together to perform

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Banners at McNeese is wrapping up its 30th season with a unique performance this weekend. It’s a band that features both Russian and Ukrainian musicians, who say despite the war, they are continuing to work in unity.

We spoke with the group before they travel to the Lake Area for their Saturday night performance.

“This kind of war is just against humanity on all sorts of levels,” said band member Zhenya Rock.

The Flying Balalaika Brothers is made up of musicians from around the world, including Ukraine and Russia. They say with a war raging between the countries, it’s more important than ever for them to stick together.

“To show that we are about unity,” said Rock.

Many of their family members are still overseas in Russia.

“My mom is 85 - she doesn’t really know what’s going on honestly,” said Rock.

“I don’t see my family for two years. I have a grandson, and I still don’t know where to go to see them. I try to take my older son out of Russia - he is under investigation and risk of getting arrested for being part of that movement, the anti-war movement, so it’s a very tough situations,” said Nataly Rock, the band manager and dancer.

They say the images coming out of war-torn Ukraine are heartbreaking.

“People are dying, there’s buildings being tortured and all sorts of stuff. Those images are devastating to the world, and I don’t see how that could possibly be happening any longer,” said Rock.

But the band has one goal in mind - to have their music be the light during this dark time.

“Our job so they forget for some time their problems. We all got problems, for sure,” said Rock. “We’re musicians, our job is to entertain. In music we will bring the happy.”

Just like each of their members, their music is unique, combining rock n’ roll with traditional Russian and Ukrainian folk music.

“Ukraine and Russia were always together musically. Russia always sang Ukrainian songs and vice versa,” said Rock.

They say they’ll continue to use their music for good.

The performance is at 7 p.m. Saturday night at the Tritico Theater. Tickets are $20, and can be purchased on the Banners at McNeese website.

There will also be a supply drive following the performance to provide a variety of items to Ukraine. They will be collecting the following:

Bandages

OTC medications

Antiseptics

Hand sanitizers

Diapers

Soaps

Feminine care

Hygiene items.

They will also accept monetary donations, and they can take donations online here: https://www.cashforrefugees.org/.

