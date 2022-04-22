Motorcycle gang member arrested in Sulphur following gunfire at abandoned parking lot

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Westlake man has been arrested after authorities responded to gunfire at a Sulphur parking lot, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says a deputy was conducting a routine patrol on E. Napoleon St. in Sulphur when they heard gunshots around 9 p.m. on April 21, 2022.

The responding deputy says they saw numerous motorcycles and an SUV in an abandoned business parking lot that fled the area when the deputy approached. Upon searching the parking lot, the deputy found two firearms, blood, and numerous shell casings of different calibers.

Shortly after that, deputies conducted a stop on the SUV they believe fled the scene. The Sheriff’s Office says the SUV’s driver, Justin D. Wareham, 39, was identified as a member of an outlaw motorcycle gang called the Bandidos MC. During a search of the vehicle deputies also located a firearm.

Wareham has been arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for the illegal discharge of a weapon. His bond is still pending.

As authorities continued to investigate, detectives spoke with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office who said that they had pulled over several individuals who may be connected to the incident in Sulphur. One of those individuals who was pulled over was reportedly suffering from a gunshot wound in the arm.

Detectives with the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office were advised that the victim with a gunshot wound was refusing to cooperate with law enforcement and is being transported to a local hospital in Texas.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says their investigation into this incident is continuing and more arrests and charges are likely.

Assisting agencies included the Sulphur Police Department and the DeQuincy Police Department.

