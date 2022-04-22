Harbor Freight re-opening Lake Charles store

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Harbor Freight Tools has re-opened its store in Lake Charles.

They will be hosting their grand re-opening on Saturday, May 7. They will be giving away a free puck light to customers (while supplies last) with no purchase necessary.

The new store, newly located at 3004 Gerstner Memorial Drive will be replacing the Prien Lake Road location which was severely damaged during Hurricane Laura.

“We were always determined to once again be a member of the proud, hard-working and resilient Lake Charles and Calcasieu Parish community,” said Trey Feiler, Harbor Freight’s Senior Vice President of Real Estate and Construction. “This reopening is extremely meaningful to all of us at Harbor Freight.”

The store has brought approximately 25 to 30 new jobs to Lake Charles.

Store Manager Angela Lee said she and her staff are looking forward to the grand reopening and seeing loyal customers once again.

“We’re ready to once again deliver value to our customers in Lake Charles and all of Calcasieu Parish,” Lee said. “Now more than ever, people need to know they can buy quality tools at lowest prices and that’s still exactly what they’ll find at Harbor Freight.”

A full selection of tools and equipment will be available, including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and much more.

The store will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

