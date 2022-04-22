50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice weekend ahead; front arrives late on Monday with some rain

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We kick off a wonderful weekend of weather with more sunshine in store along with nice warm afternoon temperatures. Highs both Saturday and Sunday top out in the middle 80s with a breezy but pleasant afternoon.

A slight chance of a stray shower arrives on Sunday but the best chance of rain holds off until Monday into Tuesday morning with the arrival of our next cold front. Severe weather isn’t expected with this line of rain and storms with around ¼” to ½” of rain expected.

A few lingering showers into Tuesday morning will begin to move out by afternoon leaving most of the rest of next week dry and a little less humid behind this front.

Enjoy the weekend!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
LCPD: Mother issued misdemeanor summons in child custody case involving missing 1-year-old
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weekend ahead
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weekend ahead
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another great day Friday; nice for most of the weekend as well
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7 News Sunrise 6-6:30 - April 21, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7 News Sunrise 6-6:30 - April 21, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and humid but sunshine returns for the next several days
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and humid but sunshine returns for the next several days