FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice weekend ahead; front arrives late on Monday with some rain

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We kick off a wonderful weekend of weather with more sunshine in store along with nice warm afternoon temperatures. Highs both Saturday and Sunday top out in the middle 80s with a breezy but pleasant afternoon.

A slight chance of a stray shower arrives on Sunday but the best chance of rain holds off until Monday into Tuesday morning with the arrival of our next cold front. Severe weather isn’t expected with this line of rain and storms with around ¼” to ½” of rain expected.

A few lingering showers into Tuesday morning will begin to move out by afternoon leaving most of the rest of next week dry and a little less humid behind this front.

Enjoy the weekend!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.