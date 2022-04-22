Advertisement

COVID-19 in SWLA: April 22, 2022

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

New reinfections are included in new case counts.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated accounted for 51% of cases from April 7 to April 13 and 52% of deaths from April 7 to April 13.

Vaccination data consist of the latest update from the LDH.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 218 new cases.

· 22 new reinfections (Per the LDH: Defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

· 3 new deaths.

· 56 patients hospitalized (1 more than previous update).

· 80% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 53 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 6 new cases.

· 3 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 3 patients hospitalized (2 less than previous update).

· 40 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 6 new cases.

· 3 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 42 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 41 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 1 active case among inmates.

· 0 active cases among staff members.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: April 21, 2022

Updated: Apr. 21, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

National

Medical experts discuss risks of traveling without a mask

Updated: Apr. 21, 2022 at 1:17 AM CDT
|
The CDC said it will continue to monitor public health conditions to determine if a mandate would remain necessary.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: April 20, 2022

Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Health

Louisiana lawmakers push for more medical marijuana accessibility

Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT
|
By Destinee Patterson
Several bills advanced Tuesday, April 19 that aim to make the medicine more accessible.

Latest News

National

DOJ might appeal mask ruling as COVID spreads faster

Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:45 AM CDT
|
The CDC continues to assess public health conditions, and if the agency determines a mandate is necessary, the Justice Department will file an appeal.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: April 19, 2022

Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Health

ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19

Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT
|
By WAFB Staff
This is your one-stop-shop guide to everything you need to know about the impact of COVID-19.

National

What mask mandate change means for your commute or vacation

Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:05 AM CDT
|
Officials are no longer enforcing the federal transportation mask mandate, but your local government or transit organization might have its own rules.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: April 18, 2022

Updated: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

National

Some mask mandates extended as COVID fears linger

Updated: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:26 AM CDT
|
Philadelphia is becoming the first major U.S. city to reinstate its mask requirement for indoor public spaces.