Controlled burn near Bud Bennett Road

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Ward Six Fire Department advised residents near the 1500 block of Bud Bennett Road that contractors are conducting controlled burning of forest land on Friday, April 22.

They stated in a Facebook post that there will be smoke in the area, but crews will be monitoring the burn with bulldozers.

The crews will remain onsite until burning is complete, Ward Six said.

