SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 20, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:11 AM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 20, 2022.

Alonzo Dewayne Simon, 27, Lake Charles: Probation violation; out of state detainer.

Kristin Blair Garcia, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jason Gene Leckelt Jr., 41, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000.

Drake Ryan Kilgore, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; violation of curfew at a boat launch.

Jaylin Cortez Jack, 28, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; contempt of court (2 charges).

Cohaynee Javorde Jones, 25, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; cruelty to juveniles; contraband in a penal institution; possession of a Schedule II drug; probation violation.

Brittany Nicole Rivera, 29, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; must have a vehicle license.

Christopher Jasmal Jack, 52, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of stolen firearms; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Coys Thomas Jr., 40, Jennings: Armed robbery.

John Chester Calais Jr., 50, Breaux Bridge: Probation violation.

Priscilla Hernandez, 27, Olnito, TX: Out of state detainer.

Jack Piirainen III, 39, Franklin: Contempt of court (2 charges).

Tradavis Natedrick Anderson, 22, Westlake: Felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile; contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Brent Alan Midkiff, 46, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle worth under $25,000; property damage under $50,000.

Michael Paul Adams, 74, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; obscured windshield.

Markeith Darel Guidry, 34, Vinton: Pedestrians on highways; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

