SIZE MATTERS: LSU looks to win the trenches on defense with Smith and Roy

LSU defensive linemen Maason Smith (0) and Jaquelin Roy (99)
LSU defensive linemen Maason Smith (0) and Jaquelin Roy (99)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Since day one, new LSU head coach Brian Kelly has said you can’t win in the SEC without winning in the trenches.

Kelly’s pedigree for developing offensive linemen is impeccable but he has a duo on the other side of the ball worth watching.

They certainly look like future NFL defensive linemen and now, they want to prove it. Sophomore Maason Smith and junior Jaquelin Roy hope to eat up SEC quarterbacks and running backs in 2022.

Former LSU assistants Daronte Jones and Andre Carter both told 9Sports recently that they rode Roy harder than perhaps any player at practice. It’s because they could see Roy’s potential and wanted him to live up to it.

Both Smith and Roy said they are enjoying receiving teachings and instruction from new defensive line coach Jamar Smith, who spent the last two seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners.

The annual National L Club Spring Game will be an offense versus defense format that starts at 1 p.m. in Death Valley on Saturday, April 23.

Admission is free and it will stream on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.

