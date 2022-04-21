Leadership and recovery: A youth program with the intent to do good

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - They say leaders aren’t born, they’re made. Programs like Leader Treks might be the start of a leadership journey.

Youth groups in Lake Charles and across the country gather together to do good for the community, which is still feeling the impact of Hurricanes Laura and Delta. Bonnie Kurten said the volunteers restored her faith in humanity.

“They came from all over. The adult leaders that came in were from out of state, a lot of the groups, I think one was from Texas, one was from Georgia, but they came from all over,” Kurten said.

Michael Linton is the pastor at First Baptist Church in Sulphur and wants to help these youth help those around them.

“We can’t do any roofing, but we can do a lot of other things, smaller projects that move people along. We’ll try to get to as many projects as we can this summer,” Linton said.

Moving along looks different for everyone. Some have just recently gotten the chance to move home again after being displaced by the storms. Bonnie Kurten and her husband were two of the people who received help from Leader Treks, who are back in their home after 590 days.

“For me, I felt, it was tough to have multiple sclerosis and not being able to physically help when there was so much physical need. In the house, in the backyard, on the whole property. The whole game plan required so much physical. Leader Treks came in and knocked out so much physical work that we could not have done,” Kurten said.

Recovery takes time, but having groups like this willing to jump into a community and help where they’re needed is crucial to moving forward.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.