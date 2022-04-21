50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Kim Mulkey adds another transfer player to LSU, this one from 2 SEC schools

Missouri forward LaDazhia Williams during an NCAA college basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 30,...
Missouri forward LaDazhia Williams during an NCAA college basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Columbia, Mo.(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey has added her third transfer player this week and this one has experience at two other SEC schools.

The university announced on Thursday, April 21, that LaDazhia Williams is now an LSU Tigers, after transferring from Missouri.

“LaDazhia will bring four years of SEC experience to Baton Rouge,” said Mulkey. “She is an efficient scorer who can make an immediate impact in our front court in many facets of the game. Tiger fans will love getting to watch her in the purple and gold next season!”

The 6-foot-4 forward from Bradenton, Fla. started 18 games for Missouri last season. She averaged 12.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game. She produced one of the most efficient shooting seasons in Missouri history with a 58.2 field goal percentage, which ranks third all-time in program history.

She also had the No. 2 field goal percentage in the SEC and was No. 9 nationally. Her 1.8 blocks per game ranked No. 8 in the SEC.

Prior to her one season in Columbia, Mo., Williams spent two years in Columbia, SC with the Gamecocks, where she came off the bench.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
LCPD: Mother issued misdemeanor summons in child custody case involving missing 1-year-old
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting

Latest News

LSU Tigers
LSU makes final preps before annual spring game
LSU third baseman Jacob Berry (14)
Berry, Hilliard lead No. 22 LSU to 5-3 win over Missouri
LSU defensive linemen Maason Smith (0) and Jaquelin Roy (99)
SIZE MATTERS: LSU looks to win the trenches on defense with Smith and Roy
Cowboys fall to ULM in extra innings, 4-3