Johnson Funeral Home reopens after completing hurricane repairs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A ribbon cutting ceremony took place on April 20, to celebrate the reopening of Johnson Funeral Home in Lake Charles.

The funeral home has been closed for 20 months due to repairs of the roof and interior after damage from Hurricane Laura and Delta.

Andy Hankins, Funeral Director and Chief Executive Officer gives credit to the Lake Charles community for supporting the rebuild.

“Like many other businesses and homeowners across the region, it’s been a long, challenging road to this day,” Hankins said. ““But we are so proud of our staff for continuing to serve the families in our community during this time. We also would not have been able to do this without the support of our faith-based community, who allowed us to work not only with them, but inside of, their churches and meeting areas, to take care of the people who needed us.”

Hankins said that the remodel of the funeral home five years earlier helped simplify repairs after the hurricanes. They did however, take this opportunity to expand and improve select public areas of the home.

For more information about any location of Johnson Funeral Homes, click here.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.