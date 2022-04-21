Ingevity partners with DeRidder students to plant trees for Earth Day

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Celebrations for Earth Day have already started as Ingevity and Pine Wood Elementary fifth graders are working to restore West Park.

“We’re planting trees and watering them, trying to take care of them and make sure their healthy for the park,” student Noah Wimer said.

Kids are springing into action. Getting an early start on earth day celebrations, the fifth graders got their hands dirty at a park that’s in need of revitalization.

“Hurricane Laura got the rest of the trees and so we’re planting some more,” student Jacoby Miller said.

“After Hurricane Laura, we lost over a thousand trees. I tell people all the time that in my generation, we’ll really never see the park the way that we did as kids growing up,” Mayor Misty Clanton said.

Clanton said she believes the three trees being planted are setting a good foundation for the future.

“Even if it’s a tree we have to start somewhere,” Clanton said. “So one tree is going to make a difference. And we’ll just keep growing from there.”

Students not only got to be hands on planting at West Park, but also got to learn the importance of what they’re doing.

“Some of the trees like help us and some of the trees made out of... Like give you medicine and stuff,” Miller said.

“They help with a gas exchange that can give you more oxygen. They’re like little air filters and it can help people with stress and relax more,” Wimer said.

Fostering this opportunity for learning and giving back, Ingevity plant manager Joe Robinson said it’s all a part of the job.

“One of the key facets of our company is being a good steward of our environment. That’s what we value and that what we try to make our products perform to support as well,” Robinson said.

The Ingevity team wishes everyone a “Happy Earth Day.”

Earth Day is April 22, which falls on Friday this year.

