Family of man killed by electrical pole speaks out

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An electrical pole fell, killing a local man. Now, his family is demanding answers.

The freak accident happened last week in Lake Charles on Church Street near Bilbo Street.

The family wants to know what’s being done to prevent the same tragedy from happening again.

“He was a Christian man, he loved his church, he loved his family,” Gerald Williams, James William’s brother said.

A family man, Christian and a hard worker. That’s what family and friends say James Williams embodied.

“Everyday, we would watch him read his bible, not only read his bible, we would also see him take time out to teach other young men how to do the work and how to do it properly,” Michael Brown, a coworker said.

Williams worked at the Port of Lake Charles for over 30 years, and on the night of his death, he was attending a union meeting on Church Street.

“He was leaving and going home,” Brown said. “The next thing we knew, we walked outside, and he was outside in his truck with a transformer on top of him.”

Authorities said an electrical pole fell on Williams’ truck and is believed to have snapped due to high winds.

It is an accident that his family and friends said could have been prevented.

“A lot of these poles as you can see even around here, they are already leaning and propped up against another pole,” Williams said.

His brother, Gerald Williams, wants his brother’s death to not be in vain, but to raise awareness so this doesn’t happen again.

“There needs to be somebody at least going around monitoring the bad poles and trying to get them fixed up in a timely manner, instead of waiting for a tragic accident like this to happen again,” Williams said.

Entergy said they will do an independent investigation into what caused the pole to snap. A spokesperson for the company said they cannot comment, because it is an active investigation.

