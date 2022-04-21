Cowboys fall to ULM in extra innings, 4-3

MONROE - McNeese (20-17) rallied with a two-run single in the eighth to ultimately force extra innings against ULM (13-21-1) Wednesday night, but eventually fell 4-3 in 10 innings at Warhawk Field.

Julian Gonzales posted three hits with two doubles and two stolen bases, and Payton Harden also produced three hits with a double to lead McNeese’s offensive effort. Jordan Yeatts’ singled home the tying runs in the eighth.

McNeese got on the board first in the second inning after Julian Gonzales doubled to right-center with two outs, stole third, and came around to score on a wild pitch. ULM responded in the bottom half after two bunt singles led to a bases-clearing double that gave the Warhawks a 3-1 lead.

Josh Leslie helped prevent further damage by turning a 4-3 double play with the bases loaded to end the sixth inning behind Sean-Michael Brady. Brady entered with two outs and two on in the fifth and recorded a strikeout.

Jordan Yeatts’ clutch two-run single tied the game at three after a walk by Braden Duhon and singles by Payton Harden and Kade Hunter loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth.

McNeese made it interesting in the tenth as Payton Harden singled, stole second, and advanced to third on a wild pitch before strikeouts ended the inning.

The Cowboys used seven pitchers in the game, that group combining for nine strikeouts. The bullpen held ULM at three runs after the second inning until extras.

In his first action since March 16th, Zane Zeppuhar posted a perfect third and fourth inning and got the first two outs in the fifth.

Next Game:

McNeese returns home on Friday when it opens a three-game Southland Conference series against Southeastern. First pitch for Friday and Saturday is set for 6 p.m. with Sunday’s finale at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.