Baby formula shortages and recalls impacting parents nationwide

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’re a mother in Southwest Louisiana, chances are it’s been difficult to find something as simple as baby formula in the area.

That’s due to the recalls and shortages affecting most common baby formula brands. One Westlake mom has driven as far as Deridder and Lafayette, only to find more empty shelves.

“She has been like 5 days without any formula,” said Nicolly Slaydon.

Empty shelves across the lake area, as parents struggle to find formula for their babies.

Nicolly Slaydon has traveled hours across Louisiana in search of the formula her daughter Eleanor needs; far from an easy task with a 10-month-old.

“To drive to Lafayette with her? I have to stop changing her diaper, and she’s hungry, and stop giving her food and everything,” said Slaydon.

“It’s hard when you get there and you can’t find it. There isn’t any. You can drive all the way to Lafayette, and no formula.”

With a long list of allergies, Eleanor can only have a specific type of formula.

“She’s allergic to soy, egg, milk, nuts, peanuts, and wheat,” said Slaydon.

After a recent major recall of multiple formula brands, Slaydon says a lot of parents are buying whatever they can find.

“People have been desperate to buy this kind of formula because they are desperate. I understand, but there are kids who need just that one,” said Slaydon.

Dr. David Wallace, a pediatrician at the Children’s Clinic of Southwest Louisiana, says Slaydon is not the only one facing this problem, but he advises parents not to take extreme measures to save formula.

“Don’t ever water down formula. Don’t ever hoard formula, as hard as that is because I understand after the hurricanes everybody is hoarding certain things,” said Slaydon.

Dr. Wallace says if you absolutely can’t find the formula you need, you can buy generic for the time being. But, until an infant reaches a year old, supplementing solid foods with a bottle is advised.

“Between 5 and 6 months you can start some solids if they tolerate it; 6 months on, that will supplement some for the formula but it doesn’t replace it,” said Dr. Wallace.

Slaydon says when she can even find formula, she’s cuting down to giving Eleanor just one or two bottles a day, “But we are lucky because she likes table food. But, if she didn’t I don’t know what we would do.”

One concern we’ve heard is that WIC only covers certain brands of formula. But, Dr. Wallace reminds families that babies with specific dietary needs can get a prescription for specific formulas and WIC will cover those costs.

