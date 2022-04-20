50/50 Thursdays
Victoria's Secret gets first male ambassador

Victoria's Secret makes history with its first male ambassador.
Victoria's Secret makes history with its first male ambassador.
By CNN
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT
(CNN) - The Victoria’s Secret brand has its first male ambassador.

Darren Barnet, an actor and producer best known for his role in the Netflix series, “Never Have I Ever,” will promote Pink’s gender-free collection and participate in the launch of its fleece shirt jacket.

Barnet will also be part of the company’s Mental Health Awareness Month events, including an Instagram live conversation.

The company said this move is part of its overall focus on inclusivity.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

