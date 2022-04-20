Two Sulphur men accused of catalytic converter theft

Vinton, LA (KPLC) - Two Sulphur men have been arrested after being accused of stealing catalytic converters in Vinton, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says they were called out to a boat launch in Vinton regarding the theft around 6 p.m. on April 11, 2022.

During their investigation, detectives with the Vehicle Crimes Investigative Unit and deputies with the CPSO Real Time Crime Center say they were able to identify two possible suspects.

Detectives later interviewed Dustin R. Landry, 33, and Joshua R. Hickman, 35, and say both men admitted to stealing the catalytic converters. Burglary tools were reportedly also found in the vehicle the two men were traveling in following a search by detectives.

Both Hickman and Landry were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for theft of $5,000 or less and property damage. Judge Tony Fazzio has set both their bonds at $40,000.

