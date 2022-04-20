SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 19, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 19, 2022.

Donald Ray Daigle, 66, Beaumont, TX: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; out of state detainer.

Devin Quinn Joseph, 30, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Miguel Mesa II, 44, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; theft under $500.

David Lanning Watkins, 38, Bossier City: Residential contractor fraud under $25,000; misapplication of contractor payments over $1,000.

Christopher Michael Kelly, 44, Sulphur: Federal detainer.

Clifford Ray Burris III, 57, Lake Charles: Failure to notify as a sex offender.

Quinton David Ned, 40, Baton Rouge: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Kerry Dewayne Vanburen, 48, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Kaylon Zockell Duhon, 46, Lake Charles: No stoplights; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Sydney Kathryn Pierce, 24, Sulphur: Stalking; harassment.

