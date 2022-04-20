State senator designates bill to change name of Black Bayou Bridge, honoring woman killed in 2015 accident

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The victim of a tragic accident to be honored. A bill could rename the Black Bayou Bridge in Lake Charles after Dorothy Sue Carter, a DOTD worker who died while on the job in 2015.

Dorothy Sue Carter- remembered as the friendly lady at the bridge.

“There is nothing she wouldn’t do for anybody,” Faye Barnes, Carter’s mother said. ‘If you met her, you wouldn’t forget her, trust me.”

Carter worked for the Department of Transportation and Development since 2010 prior to her death. At the time of the accident, Carter was the bridge’s operator.

“I said please be careful, and she said I will mom, I’ll talk to you in the morning,” Barnes said. “Well, that was the last time I talked to her.”

Investigators said Carter died from an industrial accident, as they said it appeared her clothing became stuck in the motor.

“It’s terrible what happened, but we don’t suspect any foul play,” Commander Matt Vezinot with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a 2015 interview. “It’s clearly an industrial accident.”

“She was tragically killed while performing her duty,” Senator Mark Abraham said. “No fault of her own in a sense.”

Senator Abraham’s bill would rename Black Bayou Bridge to Dorothy Carter Memorial Bridge.

“So, the department of transportation encouraged me to say, you know what, can we honor some of our state workers who have committed themselves to our community? And I said yeah. They asked if we could name that bridge after Dorothy Sue Carter, and I agreed,” Abraham said.

Carter’s family said it’s heartwarming to honor her after all these years.

“It’s very exciting. We are all very happy she is being recognized, because she was very dedicated to whatever she did,” Barnes said.

Senator Abraham said the bill passed legislation, but will need private donations to rename the bridge. You can contact his office to donate.

Click here to view the bill.

