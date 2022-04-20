LSU lands 2 West Virginia players through transfer portal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kim Mulkey and company have added two players from West Virginia through the NCAA Transfer Portal in guard Jasmine Carson and forward Esmery Martinez, both players announced the commitment via Instagram on Wednesday, April 20.

In her two seasons at West Virginia Carson, played in 37 games with one start averaging 13.8 minutes per game, while shooting 41% from the field and was 36.8% from behind the arc for an average of 4.7 points per game.

Martinez started in all 57 games for the Mountaineers the last two seasons while averaging 29.5 minutes per game and shooting 46% from the floor for an average of 12.7 points per game, and averaging 10.3 rebounds to go along with 59 blocks. In total Martinez played in 87 games in her three seasons at West Virginia averaging 10.1 points per game, and 9.0 rebounds, while shooting 46.3% from the floor and a total of 71 blocks.

