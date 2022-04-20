50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LSU lands 2 West Virginia players through transfer portal

West Virginia's Jasmine Carson (5) gets past Baylor's Sarah Andrews to put up a shot during the...
West Virginia's Jasmine Carson (5) gets past Baylor's Sarah Andrews to put up a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the final round of the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo, Sunday, March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kim Mulkey and company have added two players from West Virginia through the NCAA Transfer Portal in guard Jasmine Carson and forward Esmery Martinez, both players announced the commitment via Instagram on Wednesday, April 20.

In her two seasons at West Virginia Carson, played in 37 games with one start averaging 13.8 minutes per game, while shooting 41% from the field and was 36.8% from behind the arc for an average of 4.7 points per game.

RELATED: Mulkey adding Gary Redus to staff as assistant coach

Martinez started in all 57 games for the Mountaineers the last two seasons while averaging 29.5 minutes per game and shooting 46% from the floor for an average of 12.7 points per game, and averaging 10.3 rebounds to go along with 59 blocks. In total Martinez played in 87 games in her three seasons at West Virginia averaging 10.1 points per game, and 9.0 rebounds, while shooting 46.3% from the floor and a total of 71 blocks.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
LCPD: Mother issued misdemeanor summons in child custody case involving missing 1-year-old
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting

Latest News

Kansas forward David McCormack celebrates after scoring against North Carolina during the...
Kansas rallies, beats North Carolina 72-69 to win NCAA title
Southern Miss guard Rashad Bolden
McNeese basketball lands commitment from Southern Miss transfer
People walk in the French Quarter Wednesday, March 30, 2022., in New Orleans. Few things in the...
For New Orleans, a 6th Final Four is bounce-back moment
North Carolina's Caleb Love goes for a dunk during the second half of a college basketball game...
Carolina crushes Saint Peter’s, will meet Duke in Final Four
Kansas head coach Bill Self and players hold up the winning trophy after a college basketball...
Kansas races past Miami in 2nd half, reaches 16th Final Four