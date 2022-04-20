Mulkey adding Gary Redus to staff as assistant coach

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU women’s head basketball coach Kim Mulkey is adding Gary Redus II to her coaching staff, Redus will serve as the assistant coach, the school announced on Wednesday, April 20.

Gary Redus II will join Coach Mulkey's staff as an assistant coach!



📄 https://t.co/9JkbFCSYW7 pic.twitter.com/Jf4OE4QGkJ — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) April 20, 2022

“Gary is someone I have watched from afar in the recruiting circuit,” Coach Mulkey said. “When talking with other coaches and recruits, he is always brought up in conversation. His infectious personality has allowed him to create and maintain meaningful relationships with his players and fellow colleagues. Being from an athletic family, his dad having played professional baseball for 13 years, a sister who played basketball in the SEC, a wife who played basketball in the ACC, Gary has a love for the game that shows and is evident in the energy he brings and the knowledge he displays.

Redus will replace a longtime member of Mulkey’s staff, with Johnny Derrick retiring at the end of the summer. Derrick has spent the past 22 seasons on Mulkey’s staff. Mulkey will also be adding an associate head coach to her staff.

Mulkey recently lost another longtime assistant with Sytia Messer being named the head women’s basketball coach at Central Florida.

Redus is joining LSU after spending one season at SMU and helped guide the Mustangs to 14 wins. He has experience coaching and recruiting in the SEC after spending three seasons at Vanderbilt, where he signed the program’s first trio of top-100 prospects.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.