LSU makes final preps before annual spring game

LSU defensive backs Joe Foucha (13) and Mekhi Garner (22)
LSU defensive backs Joe Foucha (13) and Mekhi Garner (22)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Jacques Doucet and Kevin Batiste
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - First-year head coach Brian Kelly and all of those new assistant coaches are joined by a large, fresh group of new LSU players.

Those Tigers are gearing up to play in Death Valley for the annual spring game on Saturday, April 23, at 1 p.m.

Since arriving in Baton Rouge, Kelly has added some much-needed depth through the transfer portal, with 15 transfers to be exact. The secondary has arguably been the most-needy position. Four of the five defensive back transfers have come from “Power Five” schools.

Mekhi Garner is the lone name out of that position to come from a “Group of Five” program but he had the shortest trip, making his way to the Tigers from the Ragin Cajuns in Lafayette. The two-year starter described the biggest adjustment at LSU.

Former UL cornerback Mekhi Garner talks about the biggest adjustment at LSU.

Joe Foucha is one of those defensive back transfers from not only a “Power Five” school but an SEC one. The New Orleans native, who played his prep ball at McDonogh 35, is now at LSU after playing at Arkansas. He talked about how quickly some of the players have bonded.

And, for the first time that many can remember, as a halfway serious and halfway joking gesture, LSU made two true freshmen available to the media in the spring.

Offensive lineman Will Campbell and quarterback Walker Howard talked about how spring football is going for them.

LSU football wrapped up its third week of spring ball at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, April 16, and had a blast doing so.

