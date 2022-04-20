Lake Charles residents react to federal mask mandate expiration

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It has been 24 hours since Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle determined the Center for Disease Control and Prevention cannot tell you to wear your mask while flying, taking a train, or even just the bus down the street.

While the White House is reviewing the decision, the Transportation Security Administration said it will not enforce the mandate and wearing face masks on most major airlines will be optional.

Prior to the overruling by Judge Mizelle, the mandate was due to end on Monday, April 18th but was extended for a fifth time.

Some Lake Charles residents agreed with the judge’s ruling as fair, while others had mixed feelings.

“If somebody else is making a decision for you and your home and they don’t know you, I think it’s a little bit out of context, everyone should be allowed to make their own decisions and be able to protect themselves as well as their family to the best of their ability,” local resident, Michelle said.

“I think it will be necessary to continue to wear the mask because we still have a serious problem with the virus spreading and everything, so I think it will be a smart deal to continue to wear the mask,” local resident, Patrick Thibodeaux said.

Thibodeaux said that he does continue to wear the mask in large crowds and at church.

The federal government said it will only appeal the judge’s ruling if it feels the mandate is still needed.

The CDC is still recommending that you mask up in enclosed public spaces like airplanes, despite the ruling.

