Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office awarded $85,000 grant for traffic safety enforcement

(ap newsroom)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission has awarded the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office $85,000 in grant funding to help conduct additional traffic safety enforcement activities across the parish.

The grant will be used to place off-duty deputies on roads to enforce traffic laws pertaining to seatbelts, drinking and driving, underage drinking and driving, as well as speeding. The Sheriff’s Office intends to use the funds to utilize checkpoints as well as saturation patrols in order to better enforce these laws.

“We are very pleased to continue to receive this grant over the years, which allows us to have more patrol deputies on the road enforcing traffic laws that will help to keep our citizens safe,” says Sheriff Tony Mancuso.  “Research shows that high-visibility enforcement can reduce fatalities by as much as 20 percent.  We will be looking for, and arresting or ticketing, those violators that make it dangerous for the law-abiding drivers.”

