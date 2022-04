Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - The City of Oakdale has scheduled a water outage for their area on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

The outage is expected to begin at 8 p.m. that night and end around 5 a.m. the next morning.

The city is scheduling the outage to upgrade the main water line.

