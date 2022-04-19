SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 18, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 18, 2022.

Christopher Adam Trahan, 28, Sulphur: Unauthorized entry of critical infrastructure.

Joshua Davanti Gray, 28, Lafayette: Vehicle license required; aggravated flight from an officer; aggravated property damage; contributing to child delinquency.

Jonathin David Babineaux, 21, Sulphur: Contempt of court.

Jonathan Joseph Lafleur, 38, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Terrence Jamar Derouen, 29, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Bryce Montgomery Lawson, 23, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Anthony Tyrone Alexander, 40, Kenner: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Breck Anthony Cowperthwaite, 62, Lake Charles: Failure to comply with supervised release.

Herschel William Ellender, 50, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.

Earline Marie Reid, 67, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Johnny Lee Vizia, 63, Lake Charles: Trespassing; instate detainer.

Stephen Thomas English, 59, Violation: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Tristan Nakia Vidito, 30, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; domestic abuse.

Rachel Annette Jones, 47, Vinton: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

William Herman Owen, 43, Sulphur: Cruelty to juveniles; domestic abuse (2 charges); second offense DWI; hit and run driving; operating a vehicle while under suspension.

David Louis Fairman Jr., 51, Iowa: Contractor fraud under $25,000; contractor fraud under $5,000.

Demark Antoine Kennedy, 28, Lake Charles: Transfer of stolen vehicles.

Barbara Faye Leblanc, 44, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI.

