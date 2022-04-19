50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 18, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 18, 2022.

Christopher Adam Trahan, 28, Sulphur: Unauthorized entry of critical infrastructure.

Joshua Davanti Gray, 28, Lafayette: Vehicle license required; aggravated flight from an officer; aggravated property damage; contributing to child delinquency.

Jonathin David Babineaux, 21, Sulphur: Contempt of court.

Jonathan Joseph Lafleur, 38, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Terrence Jamar Derouen, 29, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Bryce Montgomery Lawson, 23, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Anthony Tyrone Alexander, 40, Kenner: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Breck Anthony Cowperthwaite, 62, Lake Charles: Failure to comply with supervised release.

Herschel William Ellender, 50, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.

Earline Marie Reid, 67, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Johnny Lee Vizia, 63, Lake Charles: Trespassing; instate detainer.

Stephen Thomas English, 59, Violation: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Tristan Nakia Vidito, 30, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; domestic abuse.

Rachel Annette Jones, 47, Vinton: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

William Herman Owen, 43, Sulphur: Cruelty to juveniles; domestic abuse (2 charges); second offense DWI; hit and run driving; operating a vehicle while under suspension.

David Louis Fairman Jr., 51, Iowa: Contractor fraud under $25,000; contractor fraud under $5,000.

Demark Antoine Kennedy, 28, Lake Charles: Transfer of stolen vehicles.

Barbara Faye Leblanc, 44, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
LCPD: Mother issued misdemeanor summons in child custody case involving missing 1-year-old
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting

Latest News

Sunshine returns this afternoon and will be nice to spend outside
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler start to Tuesday, warming up through the week
Only one ticket on the ballot in Merryville for the April 30 election, the runoff election for...
Meet the Candidates headed for Merryville Chief of Police runoff election
Authorities are searching an area off I-10 in the hunt for a missing Scott woman.
Police searching area off I-10 in hunt for missing Scott woman
State wildlife officials say recent checks on endangered whooping cranes found the birds to be...
LDWF checks on endangered whooping cranes find birds to be in good health