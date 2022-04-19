McNeese signs Walker Timme, brother of Gonzaga standout Drew Timme

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese basketball made a splash this week by signing Walker Timme, the younger brother of Gonzaga star Drew Timme. The 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward out of Richardson, Texas will be part of McNeese’s 2022 signing class.

Poke Nation welcome Forward Walker Timme to the family!



“Walker’s a guy every coach he’s played for raves about. He’s skilled, a worker, & has great IQ,” said McNeese coach John Aiken in a statement. “He comes from a great family & tradition. Excited to have him joining Poke Nation!”

Timme averaged 12.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game in high school. He shot 56 percent from the field and 41 percent from three-point range.

His brother, Drew, recently declared for the 2022 NBA Draft after three years at Gonzaga.

Walker Timme joins McNeese’s signing class that includes sophomore transfer guard Rashad Bolden from Southern Mississippi, sophomore transfer forward Robert Berze out of Eastern Florida State College, and Donovan Oday from Mansfield Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas.

