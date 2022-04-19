McNeese baseball takes down Sam Houston, 8-4

LAKE CHARLES- McNeese topped Sam Houston, 8-4, Monday evening at Joe Miller Ballpark.

McNeese improves to 20-16 on the season while Sam Houston drops to 19-17. It was the first meeting between the two programs since last year’s SLC championship game.

Josh Leslie led the Cowboys at the plate. Leslie finished 3-5 with two runs scored. Reid Bourque added a 2-4 day with an RBI single and double.

After three hits in the first, the Cowboys cashed in with one run in the second, and two in the third. Doubles by Reid Bourque and Julian Gonzales gave the Pokes a 3-0 lead.

A strike ‘em out, throw ‘em out ended the third inning. Andruw Gonzales nabbed Lane Brewster attempting to take second after Payne recorded the strikeout.

The Pokes would respond to Sam Houston scoring a run without the benefit of a hit in the fifth with two in the bottom half of the inning.

Payton Harden led off the fifth inning with an infield single and scored when Kade Hunter connected on a double to left center. McNeese pushed the lead up to 5-1 when Hunter came around to score on a throwing error.

Reid Bourque and Kade Morris both beat out infield singles in back-to-back ABs with the bases loaded as the Cowboy’s final three runs would score in the seventh.

Sam Houston fought hard in the ninth, scoring two runs on three hits, but it wasn’t enough.

Brett Payne (2-0) got the win after a 4.2-inning outing, striking out five hitters after allowing one run on three hits.

The bullpen did not allow a hit for 4.1 innings until the ninth inning as Tyler Stone, Chance Stone, Christian Vega, Isaac Duplechain, Brian Shadrick, and Cameron Foster took it the remainder of the way for McNeese.

Cameron Foster ended the game yielding a flyout to right, earning his ninth save of the season.

McNeese became the first Southland team to reach 20 wins.

