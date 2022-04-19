Mama Reta’s Kitchen back from the scourge of Hurricane Laura

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mama Reta’s Kitchen is back, though her restaurant is a little different than before.

She was a mainstay for lunch in downtown Lake Charles, until Hurricane Laura took out her business.

Whether your favorite is the pork steak, smoked then smothered, or the crispy fried chicken, all the familiar menu items are back. She also offers a huge array of home cooked vegetables.

Like so many others, Hurricane Laura put Mama Reta’s Kitchen in Lake Charles out of business, though for a time she operated in Lafayette.

After a year and eight months she’s back in Lake Charles at her new location at 1916 Belden Street.

“New location is my childhood home. Born in this house, raised in this house with all my siblings and my mother. I’m excited because I took this home and I renovated it into my dream, Mama Reta’s Kitchen, drive through kitchen,” she said.

Reta said it’s all about the chicken, while others are all about the pork steak. No matter the dish, Reta said it’s cooked with love.

“It’s a joy, I mean I just love it. It just bubbles me every time I go in that kitchen. The energy, just go higher and higher when I’m in there cooking. I just can’t explain it. It’s that passion I get, passion I have for what I’m doing so that makes me just keep going, you know,” she said.

Behind this hard-working woman is her hard-working husband, Lee Durgan.

“I do whatever Mama Reta says, that’s my role. Whatever she has me do: BBQ, fried chicken, whatever it is I do it,” he said.

So, who works the hardest?

“I’m going to say her because I got to keep the peace,” Durgan said.

At age 60, Reta admits life has its ups and downs. Yet, she and her family have stayed strong, enthusiastic, and ready to serve.

“I think this is going to be a blessing, not only to me, but the city, the neighborhood, anyone who want to come through the drive through, I think it will be a blessing.”

Mama Reta’s opens at 10:30 a.m. every day except Sunday. You can find the menu on her Facebook page.

