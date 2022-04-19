50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Mac Miller: Man sentenced to nearly 11 years in federal prison in rapper’s overdose death

An Arizona man who federal prosecutors said supplied counterfeit oxycodone pills that led to...
An Arizona man who federal prosecutors said supplied counterfeit oxycodone pills that led to the fatal overdose of rapper Mac Miller was sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison.(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - An Arizona man has been sentenced in connection with the fatal overdose of rapper Mac Miller in 2018.

Ryan Michael Reavis, 38, was sentenced Monday to 131 months in federal prison.

Previously, the Justice Department reported Reavis agreed to plead guilty to a federal criminal charge for supplying counterfeit pharmaceutical pills containing fentanyl to a drug dealer accused of selling them to Miller, who suffered a fatal overdose soon after.

Reavis was one of three men charged in October 2019 for distributing the drugs that caused Miller’s death.

According to the Justice Department, Reavis admitted in his plea agreement knowing that the pills contained fentanyl or some other controlled substance.

The 26-year-old rapper Malcolm James McCormick, who recorded and performed under the name Mac Miller, suffered a fatal drug overdose in Los Angeles on September 7, 2018.

Officials said the case investigation was conducted by the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Opioid Response Team with the assistance of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
LCPD: Mother issued misdemeanor summons in child custody case involving missing 1-year-old
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting

Latest News

The U.S. wants to try Assange on 17 charges of espionage and one charge of computer misuse...
Wikileaks' Julian Assange a step closer to US extradition
A study by the Government Accountability Office revealed flaws in the management of...
Feds: Thousands may have student debt that should be erased
SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 20, 2022
With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than 5 million people have fled the...
Putin tries to claim Mariupol win but won’t storm holdout
FILE - Dr. Rahul Gupta, the director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy,...
Biden administration drug control plan stresses harm reduction, treatment