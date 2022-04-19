50/50 Thursdays
KPLC’s Summer Camp Guide

Summer camps listing for Southwest Louisiana
Summer camps listing for Southwest Louisiana
By Mari Wilson
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

What are your kids doing this summer? Camps are a great way to learn something interesting, make new friends, and have a lot of fun!

CALCASIEU PARISH

Robotics Camp

Open to 3rd and 4th graders in Lake Charles from low to moderate income families. Apply in person at City Hall 5th floor, or online at www.cityoflakecharles.com .

Bellard Hillcrest Community Center June 13-17

McMillan Community Center June 20-24

Riverside Community Center June 27-July 1

Lake Charles Boston Region 5 STEM Center July 18-22

Branch Out Summer Art Camp

Open to children in kindergarten through 8th grade.

Session 1 June 6-10

Session 2 June 13-17

Session 3 June 20-24

Session 4 June 27-July 1

To add a camp to this listing, email your information to kplc-digitalcontent@gray.tv .

