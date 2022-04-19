Kinder High School dedicates softball field to longtime coach Skip Pickle

Kinder, LA (KPLC) - Skip Pickle is a big dill in the Kinder community. The longtime softball coach retired from Kinder High School after 26 years with the Jackets and 22 seasons as head softball coach.

The school, following the Lady Jackets’ 17-0 win over Independence in the opening round of the LHSAA Class 2A playoffs Monday, dedicated its softball field to Pickle as thanks for his 625 games coached at Kinder.

The Lady Jackets, with Pickle at the helm, were a staple in the playoffs making 20 consecutive appearances from 2000-2019. Kinder would advance to the semifinals four times and twice to the state title game. The Jackets won eight district titles since 1998, piling up 405 wins in the process.

Pickle’s time at Kinder was cut short unexpectedly after he suffered a stroke in February of 2020. Two years later and Pickle has worked his way back onto the diamond assisting with his hometown Welsh Lady Greyhounds.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.