Infant dies after father put alcohol in baby bottle, deputies say

ATLANTA, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – A mother and father in Georgia have been charged with murder in the death of their 4-week-old infant, according to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon after the infant was brought to the hospital unresponsive. Hospital employees were suspicious of the circumstances surrounding the baby’s condition and called the police.

Deputies said the child’s mother, 24-year-old Sydnei Dunn, admitted that she consumed a large amount of alcohol the day before and then breastfed the child. She also told detectives that the child’s father, 25-year-old Marquis Colvin, put alcohol in the baby’s bottle. They decided go to the hospital after the baby became unresponsive.

During a search warrant of their home, detectives said they found evidence of the crime and a firearm. Colvin is a convicted felon and not allowed to own or be close to a gun.

The following day, the hospital informed the sheriff’s office that the child had died. Doctors said the infant had a blood alcohol count that was well over four times the legal limit for an adult.

The parents, who are being held at Paulding County Jail, are both facing numerous charges, including malice murder, second-degree murder, first-degree cruelty to children, and reckless conduct. Colvin was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and parole violation.

Detectives encourage anyone who may have additional information to call the Criminal Investigations Tip Line at 770-443-3047.

