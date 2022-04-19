50/50 Thursdays
Gas well explosion reported at BAFB; some injured

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - An explosion of a gas well on Barksdale Air Force Base was reported just before noon on Tuesday, April 19.

Officials with BAFB say it happened at 11:40 a.m. and that Base Emergency Response Personnel are responding to the situation. The well exploded on the East Reservation of the base.

Injuries have been reported, BAFB says. No other information is available right now.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

