FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler start to Tuesday, warming up through the week

You may need a light jacket as you head out the door this morning (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures are a little cooler to start our Tuesday morning and you’ll probably want to grab the jacket as you head out as cooler and drier air continues to filter in. High pressure will help to keep things nice and dry for the next few days and that will also lead to a warm up as sunshine remains abundant. Subtle changes will be arriving as we near the end of the work week however as moisture will begin to return as winds change back out of the south.

Sunshine returns this afternoon and will be nice to spend outside (KPLC)

For those heading off to work this morning expect a bit of a shock as you step out the door as temperatures have fallen into the lower and middle 50′s for most of us with a few upper 40′s for our inland communities. A few clouds have worked their way in for our northern zones and expect those to slowly work their way southward with time and they will continue to be around as we go throughout the afternoon. Rain won’t be accompanying the clouds but it will be a sign of moisture returning in the upper levels. Sunshine will warm us up through the afternoon and will set us up with another beautiful afternoon as highs reach the upper 70′s with a mixture of sun and clouds. Winds will be an issue once again as they will continue to gust upwards of 25-30 mph at times and the windy afternoons aren’t going anywhere anytime soon as they will be around for much of the week.

Warmer weather is on the way the next few days (KPLC)

High pressure will continue to dominate our weather for much of the week and help to keep sunshine around and will also allow us to warm up a little more each afternoon. The biggest difference we’ll see first is in the overnight temperatures with most areas in the lower 60′s on Wednesday morning and then warming into the middle to upper 60′s through the weekend. Afternoons will still remain pleasant other than the fact we see moisture beginning to return making it feel even muggier outside. Highs will once again reach the lower 80′s to round out the work week and continue into early next week. We are in need of some rain, however rain chances remain very low through the weekend, which is both good and bad as any outdoor plans will be just fine but our deficient for the year will continue to grow. Changes do look likely as we head into next week as a cold front has its eyes set on the area.

High pressure keeps things nice as we head into Friday and Saturday (KPLC)

Looking at the extended part of the forecast rain chances will once again return to the area as we head into early next week with the arrival of the cold front. Showers and storms look more likely starting late Monday and heading into Tuesday as the front pushes through. Some models are indicating a bit of a cooler stretch of weather behind the front, but that is something we will have to watch for. Enjoy the warmer and sunny weather this afternoon and throughout much of the week!

Rain totals are on the rise as a cold front looks likely next week (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

