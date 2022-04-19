COVID-19 in SWLA: April 19, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

New reinfections are included in new case counts.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated accounted for 55% of cases from March 31 to April 6 and 57% of deaths from March 31 to April 6.

Vaccination data consist of the latest update from the LDH.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 228 new cases.

· 32 new reinfections (Per the LDH: Defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

· 10 new deaths.

· 51 patients hospitalized (5 less than previous update).

· 71% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 53 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 6 new cases.

· 2 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 5 patients hospitalized (Same as previous update).

· 40 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 5 new cases.

· 2 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 42 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 1 new case.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 41 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 1 active case among inmates.

· 0 active cases among staff members.

