Couple facing more contractor fraud accusations

Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert said Chad and Stacey Deville, of Mittie and owners of Deville’s Home Improvements, “were paid for work but fraudulently failed to complete the work as agreed upon.” The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating on March 29. Both face a charge of residential contractor fraud. Bond was set at $25,000 each.(Allen Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A couple already facing contractor fraud accusations in Jeff Davis Parish is now facing similar accusations in Allen Parish.

Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert said Chad and Stacey Deville, of Mittie and owners of Deville’s Home Improvements, “were paid for work but fraudulently failed to complete the work as agreed upon.”

The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating on March 29. Both face a charge of residential contractor fraud. Bond was set at $25,000 each.

The Devilles also face contractor fraud allegations in neighboring Jeff Davis Parish.

Jeff Davis Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said Deville Home improvements, LLC, does not have an occupational license in Jeff Davis Parish. Ivey said the company was paid $19,500 to build a shop in Iowa, but never did so.

