Authorities release new information on fatal Goos Ferry Road fire

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s office has released new information on their investigation into a fatal house fire in Lake Charles.

The Fire Marshal’s office says an assessment of the scene and witness statements have deputies focusing on the home’s porch as a potential area of origin. Due to the extent of the damage, deputies have been unable to rule out several potential causes of this fire.

The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire located in the 5500 block of Goos Ferry Road along the Calcasieu River around 3 a.m. on Monday, April 19, 2022.

Firefighters arrived to find the raised structure collapsed to the ground. They were later able to locate a male victim on the remains of a mattress.

Official identification and cause of death are pending with the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office, however, the victim is believed to be the 61-year-old owner of the home.

At this time, deputies have been unable to confirm the presence of a working smoke alarm in the home.

