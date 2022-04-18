50/50 Thursdays
Woman arrested after purposefully crashing car into vehicle to prevent her child from being taken to hospital

Charquevya Kirkendall, 22
Charquevya Kirkendall, 22(Texarkana Texas Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A woman has been arrested after reportedly purposefully crashing her car into another car to prevent someone from taking her baby to the hospital.

Officials with the Texarkana Texas Police Department arrested Charquevya Kirkendall, 22, Monday morning (April 18) and charged her with injury to a child and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police initially got a 911 call around 8 a.m. about a major crash at the Town North Apartments. When officers got there, they discovered the crash was not an accident at all.

The occupants of one of the vehicles involved said they were trying to leave the complex with a 5-month-old boy to take him to the hospital after they discovered he was injured. Police say Kirkendall intentionally rammed her vehicle into the other one to keep the person from taking her child to the hospital.

Police say the child’s injuries were the result of previous abuse and not related to the crash. He was taken to a local hospital; police say his injuries are serious, but not life-threatening. The driver of the vehicle was also taken to a hospital, treated, and released.

Kirkendall has been booked into the Bi-State Jail, where her bond has not yet been set.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

