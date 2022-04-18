50/50 Thursdays
Water outage scheduled for Kinder area on April 20

Water Outage
Water Outage(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Kinder, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Allen Parish Water District 2 has scheduled a system-wide water outage for the Kinder area on April 20, 2022.

The outage has been scheduled in order for electricians to upgrade the electrical system.

The water district plans on beginning the outage at 8 p.m. and expect it to last for about 4 hours.

A boil advisory will be put in place once service is restored.

