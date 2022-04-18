Water outage scheduled for Kinder area on April 20

Kinder, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Allen Parish Water District 2 has scheduled a system-wide water outage for the Kinder area on April 20, 2022.

The outage has been scheduled in order for electricians to upgrade the electrical system.

The water district plans on beginning the outage at 8 p.m. and expect it to last for about 4 hours.

A boil advisory will be put in place once service is restored.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.