SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 17, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 17, 2022.

Jeffrey Lee Adams, 32, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; illegal use of dangerous weapons; flight from an officer; contempt of court (2 charges).

Roberto Ramirez Jr., 38, Lake Charles: First degree DWI; resisting an officer; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Trelon Leroy Darby, 23, Lake Charles: Illegal carrying with weapons; possession of a firearm by a felon; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; proper equipment required on vehicles.

Jorge Adrian Aguilera Jr., 29, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Devon Dewayne Thomas, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of a stolen firearm; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

Allison Nicole Bergeron, 37, Sulphur: Instate detainer.

Garrique Andre Ned Sr., 37, Lake Charles: Thrid offense DWI; obstruction of a public passage.

Meagan Renee Cain, 30, Sulphur: Failure to obey traffic signs; first offense DWI; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; reckless operation; aggravated flight from an officer; contempt of court.

Logan Paul Smith, 28, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

Kaitlyn Deann Lebleu, 25, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; theft under $5,000; burglary.

Christopher James Tomplait, 33, Sulphur: Aggravated assault on a dating partner.

Jakhourri Keomme Demond Malveaux, 23, Lake Charles: Illegal carrying of weapons.

Edward Anthony Jr., 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a felon.

Quintessa Ann Victorian, 37, Lake Charles: Pedestrians on highways; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

