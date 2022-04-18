Police searching area off I-10 in hunt for missing Scott woman

Ella Quiana Goodie (LSP)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are searching an area off I-10 in the hunt for a missing Scott woman.

Law enforcement officials are using helicopters, dogs, and other tools to scour a a 50-square-mile block near I-10 and US 165.

State Trooper Derek Senegal said the last known coordinates from a cell phone led officials to search the area for Ella Goodie.

So far nothing has been found, but authorities will return again tomorrow, he said.

Louisiana State Police, the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office, and Wildlife and Fisheries are some of the agencies participating in the search.

Goodie, 32, a Lyft driver, was last seen on March 9, although Lyft told KPLC she wasn’t on a Lyft ride at the time of her disappearance.

Her family said, though, that she was transporting a regular customer on a ride to Texas.

Authorities said Brandon Jermaine Francisco is believed to be the last person to see Goodie alive.

Goodie’s 2012 Audie Q5 was found in St. Joseph, Missouri, around April 1.

Francisco was picked up in Missouri on an active warrant out of Rapides Parish for failure to appear in court the same day Goodie was last seen. He has been returned to Rapides Parish.

