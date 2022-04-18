One dead in fatal house fire on Goos Ferry Road

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person died in a house fire on Goos Ferry Road Monday morning, authorities said.

The Lake Charles Fire Department was called to a residential fire in the 5500 block of Goos Ferry Road - along the Calcasieu River - just after 3 a.m. Monday, according to Ashley Rodrigue, with the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

When firefighters arrived the structure had already collapsed, she said. A male victim was late found in the rubble, she said.

The investigation is ongoing.

