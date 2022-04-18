One dead in fatal house fire on Goos Ferry Road
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person died in a house fire on Goos Ferry Road Monday morning, authorities said.
The Lake Charles Fire Department was called to a residential fire in the 5500 block of Goos Ferry Road - along the Calcasieu River - just after 3 a.m. Monday, according to Ashley Rodrigue, with the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
When firefighters arrived the structure had already collapsed, she said. A male victim was late found in the rubble, she said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.