One dead in fatal house fire on Goos Ferry Road

One person was killed in a house fire on Goos Ferry Road Monday night, authorities said. The...
One person was killed in a house fire on Goos Ferry Road Monday night, authorities said. The Lake Charles Fire Department was called to a residential fire in the 5500 block of Goos Ferry Road - along the Calcasieu River - just after 3 a.m. Monday, according to Ashley Rodrigue, with the State Fire Marshal’s Office.(Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person died in a house fire on Goos Ferry Road Monday morning, authorities said.

The Lake Charles Fire Department was called to a residential fire in the 5500 block of Goos Ferry Road - along the Calcasieu River - just after 3 a.m. Monday, according to Ashley Rodrigue, with the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

When firefighters arrived the structure had already collapsed, she said. A male victim was late found in the rubble, she said.

The investigation is ongoing.

