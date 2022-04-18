Man accused of firing 9mm handgun into air at gathering on Easter Sunday

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings man is accused of firing a gun into the air at a gathering on Easter Sunday, authorities said.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. at a gathering at a residence in the 19000 block of Dama Landry Road, north of Jennings, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, with the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office.

Ivey said a witness said kids were playing on a waterslide and shooting water guns at each other.

“At one point a child began crying after being hit with the water gun and his father began to holler at the kids and fired a 9mm handgun into the air,” Ivey said.

The suspect, Norman Alan Sammons, 36, of Jennings, was booked into the Jeff Davis jail for Illegal carrying and discharge of weapons and disturbing the peace by offensive language.

