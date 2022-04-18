50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Man accused of firing 9mm handgun into air at gathering on Easter Sunday

Norman Alan Sammons, 36, of Jennings, was booked into the Jeff Davis jail for Illegal carrying...
Norman Alan Sammons, 36, of Jennings, was booked into the Jeff Davis jail for Illegal carrying and discharge of weapons and disturbing the peace by offensive language. Authorities say he fired a 9mm handgun into the air at a gathering on Easter Sunday.(Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings man is accused of firing a gun into the air at a gathering on Easter Sunday, authorities said.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. at a gathering at a residence in the 19000 block of Dama Landry Road, north of Jennings, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, with the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office.

Ivey said a witness said kids were playing on a waterslide and shooting water guns at each other.

“At one point a child began crying after being hit with the water gun and his father began to holler at the kids and fired a 9mm handgun into the air,” Ivey said.

The suspect, Norman Alan Sammons, 36, of Jennings, was booked into the Jeff Davis jail for Illegal carrying and discharge of weapons and disturbing the peace by offensive language.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
LCPD: Mother issued misdemeanor summons in child custody case involving missing 1-year-old
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting

Latest News

April 30 election: What’s on your ballot
One person was killed in a house fire on Goos Ferry Road Monday night, authorities said. The...
One dead in fatal house fire on Goos Ferry Road
Tristan Trumaine West, 41, of Jennings, was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish jail for...
Arrest made in stabbing at bar north of Jennings
Water Outage
Water outage scheduled for Kinder area on April 20