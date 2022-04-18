50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LSU wraps up third week of spring football practice

LSU quarterbacks Jayden Daniels (5) and Myles Brennan (15)
LSU quarterbacks Jayden Daniels (5) and Myles Brennan (15)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s nothing quite like spring in south Louisiana. Festivals and fun multiply, boiled crawfish hit their peak, and the weather is very pleasant.

And when it comes to LSU football, fans should take a deep breath of that spring air, for Brian Kelly is clearly in charge and doing things his way.

The new LSU head coach and his Tigers did their best to enjoy Easter Sunday, after a thorough day of work in Tiger Stadium the day before.

A recent Sports Illustrated feature on Kelly mentioned the term “organizational health,” which has been an emphasis since he arrived in Baton Rouge over four months ago.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
LCPD: Mother issued misdemeanor summons in child custody case involving missing 1-year-old
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting

Latest News

#McNeese scrimmage #2 spring camp
#McNeese scrimmage #2 spring camp
The Orgerons at Miami.
Former McNeese QB Cody Orgeron lands internship on Miami coaching staff
Cowboys kick off spring practice
Cowboys kickoff spring practice
FILE - Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders calls out to his players during the first...
Deion Sanders has 2 toes amputated after medical setback
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship...
College Football Playoff to remain 4 teams through ‘25 after expansion talks fail